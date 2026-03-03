Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Slated to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Neemias Queta resting, Vucevic will make his first start as a member of the Celtics. Through nine games with Boston, the big man is averaging 12.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in 23.8 minutes per contest. Luka Garza and Amari Williams will provide center depth behind Vucevic for Monday's contest.
