Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Successfully undergoes surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic underwent surgery Saturday to stabilize a fracture in his right ring finger and will be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks.
Vucevic suffered the injury during the first quarter of Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks. The timeline will keep the veteran center sidelined until at least late March, so Luka Garza should step into a more prominent role in the rotation for as long as Vucevic is sidelined.
More News
-
Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Undergoing surgery, out one month•
-
Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with fractured finger•
-
Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Exits to locker room•
-
Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Moving to bench Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Slated to start Monday•
-
Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Second straight double-double•