The Bulls traded Vucevic to the Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Celtics have been linked to several centers around the NBA, and they finally found their guy. Vucevic and Simons are both on expiring contracts, making this an easy sell for both clubs. Vucevic will likely supplant Neemias Queta in the starting lineup in Boston, but he may see less usage with his new squad. Vucevic can be considered questionable to debut against the Rockets on Wednesday, as Tuesday's game against Dallas is out of the question.