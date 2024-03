Brissett will start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brissett will make his first start of the season, as Jaylen Brown (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Derrick White (hand) are all out. Brissett has played 20-plus minutes just four times this season and averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.3 minutes during that stretch.