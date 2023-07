The Celtics signed Brissett to a two-year, minimum contract with a player option for 2024-25 on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brissett will head to Boston after spending the last three years in Indiana. The 25-year-old forward averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes across 65 appearances for the Pacers in 2022-23. Brissett will likely be a depth piece at the forward position for a contending Celtics team.