Brissett is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Mavericks due to personal reasons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brissett's late addition to the injury report has him in danger of missing Friday's contest. However, the 25-year-old forward's potential absence won't significantly impact Boston's rotation.
