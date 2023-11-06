Brissett (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Brissett was added to the injury report with a sprained left thumb that could cause him to miss time. The fifth-year pro has had a minimal role off the bench thus far, averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game across four contests. Lamar Stevens or Sam Hauser could see a little uptick in minutes if Brissett is ultimately unable to go.