Brissett produced one point (1-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across nine minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 victory over the Nets.

Brissett was a non-factor in the win, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the fifth time in the past six games. Even with Kristaps Porzingis (back) sidelined, Brissett was unable to carve out a meaningful role. With Xavier Tillman recently added to the squad, Brissett's outlook is bleak.