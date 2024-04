Brissett (illness) isn't listed on Boston's injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brissett was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Knicks due to an illness but will be available for the second half of Boston's back-to-back. If Al Horford (toe) and/or Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) is downgraded to out, Brissett could be in line for extended playing time in the frontcourt, along with Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman.