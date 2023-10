Brissett won't start Wednesday's preseason game versus the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Boston's usual first unit took a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set Monday, allowing Brissett to enter the starting five. He posted 10 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes but will move back to a bench role with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford back in action. Brissett is competing with Wenyen Gabriel and Luke Kornet for the top backup spot behind Porzingis and Horford.