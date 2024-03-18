Brissett tallied seven points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 win over Washington.

Brissett earned his first starting nod of the season with Jaylen Brown (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Derrick White (hand) all out, contributing offensively and on the glass while finishing three points short of the double-digit scoring mark along with a quartet of boards. Brissett has scored seven or more points in eight games this season, adding four or more rebounds in two of those outings. He posted his highest point total since recording 11 points Feb. 14 against Brooklyn.