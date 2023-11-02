Brissett recorded four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two steals over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 victory over Indiana.

The Celtics again jumped to a big lead early, which allowed coach Joe Mazzulla to give big minutes to his reserves. Of all the bench players, Brissett's 20 minutes were second to only Payton Pritchard's 26 minutes. While Brissett's stats were modest, he did deliver a plus-21 point differential. It appears that Boston is looking to get hustle plays from Brissett, while keeping his shot volume low. After receiving a DNP-Coach's Decision on opening night, Brisset has now averaged 14.7 minutes per contest.