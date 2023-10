Brissett delivered 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Monday's 114-107 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Brissett was woeful from beyond the arc and missed all four of his three-point attempts, but he looked good when playing with his back to the basket and attacking the rim. Brissett is in the mix to compete for minutes as the backup power forward since Kristaps Porzingis is fully entrenched as the starter in that position.