Brissett is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brissett has been an inconsistent part of Boston's rotation, but he's dealing with an illness that could prevent him from suiting up Thursday. If he's available, he could see a slight uptick in playing time with Jaylen Brown (back) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable.