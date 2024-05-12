Brissett closed Saturday's 106-93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with no counting stats in one minute.
Brissett played one minute of garbage time as the Celtics held on for a relatively comfortable victory Saturday. Barring another sizeable margin, Brissett is unlikely to leave the bench on most nights, especially as we get deeper into the playoffs.
