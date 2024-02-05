Brissett closed with six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 victory over the Grizzlies.

After three straight scoreless outings, Brissett got on the board Sunday. However, he hasn't scored in double figures since Jan. 11 and hasn't played 20 minutes since Jan. 6, so he doesn't need to be on fantasy radars.