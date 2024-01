Brissett contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Thursday's 135-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Brissett had one of his best outings of the season Thursday, finishing as one of four Celtics with a double-digit point total while setting a new season high in scoring off the bench. Brissett, who played 17 or more points for the seventh time this season, has reached double figures in scoring in three outings.