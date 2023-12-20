Brissett chipped in six points (3-3 FG) and one steal across five minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime loss to Golden State.

Tuesday marked Brissett's 12th appearance for Boston. After averaging 16.7 minutes over 65 games with the Pacers last season, Brissett has found it much harder to see playing time with the more talented Celtics. Of the reserves, only Al Horford, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet (thigh) have received consistent minutes. Newcomers Brissett, Dalano Banton, Lamar Stevens and Svi Mykhailiuk have struggled to earn consistent floor time. Expect that to continue unless Boston is suddenly hit with a rash of injuries.