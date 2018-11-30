Dozier posted 30 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and 1 block across 40 minutes in Thursday's disappointing 106-105 home loss to the Windy City Bulls.

With the puzzling release of Walter Lemon, Dozier is now the unquestioned leader of Crustacean Nation. Unfortunately, his impressive stat line wasn't enough, as the Red Claws dropped to 3-8. Look for more gaudy stats from Dozier Saturday night versus the Go-Go.