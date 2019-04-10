Dozier registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 37 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.

Although Dozier didn't lead the bench in scoring, he did log more minutes than any other reserve and he secured the team's lone double-double in a 116-110 victory. The South Carolina product is unlikely to sniff the court much during the playoffs, however, as he's appeared in just five matchups all season for Boston, including Tuesday's performance.