Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Explodes for 28 points, 14 assists
Dozier produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 111-95 home win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Dozier's confidence was sky high after his brief call up with the Celtics. The release of Walter Lemon Jr. also makes Dozier the unquestioned leader of the Red Claw offense. Expect the gaudy numbers to continue Thursday at home versus the Oklahoma City Blue.
