Dozier was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G-League on Monday.

Dozier signed a two-way deal with the Celtics back in August, and with G-League training camps starting this week, he has been sent down to grow acquainted with his new teammates. There won't be many minutes available for Dozier in Boston this season, so he is likely to remain in Maine for most of it.

More News
Our Latest Stories