Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Posts 26-8-8 in road win
Dozier posted 26 points (12-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 102-89 road win over the 905.
Dozier is proving every game why he's the only two-way contract on the Red Claw roster, repeatedly leading Crustacean Nation in statistical production. The 27 shot attempts were by far a season high for the 6'6" guard. The Red Claws now return home for a New Year's Eve matchup with Erie.
More News
-
P.J. Dozier: Nearly repeats triple-double•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Scores 34 in triple-OT loss•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Explodes for 28 points, 14 assists•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Delivers 30-8-11 line in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...