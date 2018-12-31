Dozier posted 26 points (12-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 102-89 road win over the 905.

Dozier is proving every game why he's the only two-way contract on the Red Claw roster, repeatedly leading Crustacean Nation in statistical production. The 27 shot attempts were by far a season high for the 6'6" guard. The Red Claws now return home for a New Year's Eve matchup with Erie.