Dozier posted 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 home loss to the Canton Charge.

Outside of some issues from the charity stripe, this was another encouraging game for the two-way contract forward. Through the first three games of the season, Dozier is averaging an impressive 19.3 points, 8.3 boards and 5.0 assists from 34 minutes per contest. Crustacean Nation looks to turn things around Saturday at Fort Wayne.