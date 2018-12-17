Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Posts triple-double in win
Dozier went off for 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 110-101 road win over Long Island.
This was the first career triple-double for Dozier, the unquestioned leader of this year's Red Claws squad. Dozier now leads the team in assists per game. The two-way player has been bouncing back and forth with the parent club as Boston has been dealing with injuries. The extra travel is clearly not affecting Dozier's play. The Red Claws now travel to Florida for Wednesday's match-up with the Lakeland Magic.
