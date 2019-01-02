Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Recalled from G League
Dozier has been recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Dozier has been tearing it up in the G League so far this season, averaging 21.7 points, 7.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds over 21 games. It's not a given that the South Carolina product will see any minutes with the Celtics during his call up, but he has surely made his case.
