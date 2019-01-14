Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Recalled from G League
Dozier has been recalled from the G League.
With injuries hampering the Celtics and although definitely not guaranteed, Dozier will presumably compete for minutes at the point-guard position during his time in the NBA.
