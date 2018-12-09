Dozier produced 34 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block, one steal and 10 turnovers across 43 minutes in Saturday's 119-118 triple overtime road loss to the Herd.

Dozier was unable to prevent the Wisconsin Herd from snapping their 11 game losing streak. While the stats were impressive, his 10 turnovers were costly. Dozier is the Red Claws' unquestioned leader now that Walter Lemon has been released. The second-year South Carolina product will continue to shine in a rematch with the Herd in Maine on Friday.