Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Scores 34 in triple-OT loss
Dozier produced 34 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block, one steal and 10 turnovers across 43 minutes in Saturday's 119-118 triple overtime road loss to the Herd.
Dozier was unable to prevent the Wisconsin Herd from snapping their 11 game losing streak. While the stats were impressive, his 10 turnovers were costly. Dozier is the Red Claws' unquestioned leader now that Walter Lemon has been released. The second-year South Carolina product will continue to shine in a rematch with the Herd in Maine on Friday.
More News
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Explodes for 28 points, 14 assists•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Delivers 30-8-11 line in loss•
-
P.J. Dozier: Excellent all around game•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Posts double-double in Red Claw loss•
-
Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Headed to G-League•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...