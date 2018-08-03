Dozier signed a two-way contract with the Celtics on Friday, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reports.

Dozier signed a two-way deal with the Thunder last season, but ended up spending nearly the entire season in the G League, as he only appeared in two games for Oklahoma City and played a total of three minutes. The Celtics boast plenty of backcourt depth, so while Dozier boasts great size and a versatile skill set for the point guard position, he'll likely once again see most of his playing time with the Maine Red Claws of the G League.