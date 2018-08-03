Celtics' P.J. Dozier: Signs two-way deal with Boston
Dozier signed a two-way contract with the Celtics on Friday, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reports.
Dozier signed a two-way deal with the Thunder last season, but ended up spending nearly the entire season in the G League, as he only appeared in two games for Oklahoma City and played a total of three minutes. The Celtics boast plenty of backcourt depth, so while Dozier boasts great size and a versatile skill set for the point guard position, he'll likely once again see most of his playing time with the Maine Red Claws of the G League.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...