Dozier finished Friday's loss to the Go-Go with 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

The point guard did have seven turnovers, part of the Red Claws' 21 cumulative giveaways on the evening. Dozier has played ever game for Maine this season, averaging 21.7 points, 7.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds through 35.3 minutes on a night-to-night basis.