George logged eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 87-86 loss to Atlanta.

George has been one of the nice surprises of the 2026-27 NBA season, but the veteran forward was not at his best Friday. He failed to score in double digits for the third time in November and was responsible for six of Boston's 26 turnovers. George is averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 threes over 30.1 minutes per game this month, but he figures to sit out for one leg of the Celtics' upcoming back-to-back set against the Spurs and Mavericks on Sunday and Monday, respectively.