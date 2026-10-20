George tallied 38 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five steals and three assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

George turned in an efficient shooting performance, particularly from three-point range, en route to a game-high 38 points in his regular-season debut with the Celtics. The veteran forward provided a well-rounded stat line, as he led all players in triples and steals while finishing as the Celtics' second-leading rebounder. George will look to remain highly productive when Boston hosts New York on Friday.