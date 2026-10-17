George (rest) is in line to play Tuesday versus Detroit.

George didn't suit up for Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over Philadelphia to rest, though he is anticipated to be ready to go Tuesday versus the Pistons. The 36-year-old appeared in only 37 regular-season games for the 76ers in 2025-26, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over 30.7 minutes per outing. Now paired with Jayson Tatum (rest), George still has All-Star upside, but he will need to figure out how to stay on the floor.