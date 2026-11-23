George (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

George didn't suit up for Sunday's loss to the Warriors in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though he'll return to action Tuesday. The veteran forward has averaged 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.2 minutes per showing over his last five outings, and his return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Jordan Walsh, Hugo Gonzalez and Sam Hauser.