Pritchard played 24 minutes off the bench and added 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a block during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Nets.

The rookie out of Oregon registered his third 20-point performance of the season and first since Feb. 11 while tying his season best with six triples. Pritchard's gone for double figures in scoring in five straight outings while averaging 3.2 treys in that span. His value doesn't expand outside of the occasional scoring burst and ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc.