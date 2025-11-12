Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Another quiet performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard racked up five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the 76ers.
Pritchard has now logged back-to-back performances scoring five points, shooting a meager 23.5 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from three in that span. Prior to those two games, Pritchard was averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 threes made in 10 games, so he will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
