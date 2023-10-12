Pritchard notched 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), a rebound, three assists and a steal across 24 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 112-101 preseason win over the 76ers.

Pritchard has been one of the best players in the preseason and is making a solid case to earn a more prominent role off the bench by the time the regular season begins. Through three preseason contests, the guard, who recently signed a four-year extension with Boston worth $30 million, is averaging 21.3 points per game.