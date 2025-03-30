Pritchard (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Pritchard missed Saturday's game against the Spurs due to left hip flexor tightness, but he will be available Monday. In his last five appearances, Pritchard holds averages of 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest.