Pritchard will come off the bench Friday against Minnesota.
Pritchard drew a spot start Wednesday with Marcus Smart out with an illness, but Smart's return to the starting lineup Friday will push Pritchard back to his usual bench role. Across 18 appearances as a reserve, Pritchard has averaged 4.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.0 minutes.
