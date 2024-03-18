Pritchard is starting Monday's game against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pritchard is set to start at point guard due to the absence of Jrue Holiday (shoulder). This marks Pritchard's second start of the month, as he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes March 11 in a spot start against the Blazers.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Spark off bench in season-high game•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Moves back to bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Well-rounded numbers in start•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Draws spot start•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shines off bench in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Season-high 28 points vs. Nets•