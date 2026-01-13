Pritchard closed Monday's 98-96 loss to Indiana with 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Pritchard responded well from a miserable shooting performance Saturday against the Spurs by leading the Celtics in scoring Monday. He was asked to step up without Jaylen Brown (back) and answered the call, as he got back in rhythm from beyond the arc and reached the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last five games. However, it wasn't enough to help Boston emerge victorious after Pascal Siakam knocked home the game-winning shot with 6.8 seconds to go.