Pritchard closed Friday's 142-105 victory over the Pacers with 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes.

After scoring in single digits in each of his past three outings, Pritchard broke out of that slump in a big way Friday, tallying his third double-double of the season while handing out a game-high 10 assists in Jrue Holiday's (shoulder) absence. While the streaky Pritchard has notched six 20-point games since Nov. 22, he's also logged six single-digit scoring outputs during this 16-game period, so he's proven to be a relatively inconsistent fantasy asset amid his breakout campaign as one of the league's premier sixth men off the bench. The 26-year-old sharpshooter is still playing a featured role for the Celtics, and although fantasy managers will have to deal with some poor shooting nights out of Pritchard, the guard has the ability to heat up in a hurry and score in bunches.