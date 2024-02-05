Pritchard racked up six points (2-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 win over the Grizzlies.
Pritchard has scored in single digits in four straight games, shooting just 34.8 percent from the field during that stretch. He's averaging career highs across the board, but he still isn't relevant in standard fantasy leagues, even with a guy like Jaylen Brown (back) sidelined Sunday.
