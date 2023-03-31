Pritchard (heel) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Pritchard has been upgraded from questionable to available, but he's not guaranteed to see any playing time with Boston's backcourt fully healthy. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Questionable vs. Utah•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Iffy against Milwaukee•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Gets nine minutes in blowout•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Listed as probable•