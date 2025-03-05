Pritchard (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard was probable due to left hip flexor tightness, so it's not a surprise that he'll be available Wednesday. With the Celtics missing three starters against the Blazers, the 2020 first-rounder should see a substantial boost in ball-handling duties off the bench. Pritchard has averaged 14.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes through six games since the All-Star break.