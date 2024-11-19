Pritchard (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard will shake off a questionable tag and suit up despite a left thumb sprain. Over his last eight appearances, the backup guard has averaged 16.1 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.