Pritchard remained on the bench during Boston's two-overtime loss at New York on Sunday night.

Over Boston's last seven contests, Pritchard has received five DNP-Coach's Decisions. And he's played only 11 minutes total in the two games he did play. There was much talk at the trade deadline that Boston would move Pritchard for help in the frontcourt. But the deal for Mike Muscala didn't include the third-year guard. The low playing time is especially confusing since Boston was without super-sub Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) the past two games.