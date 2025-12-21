Pritchard registered 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 112-96 win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Pritchard was thrust into a larger role Saturday after Jaylen Brown was ruled out due to an illness. Pritchard dished six of his 10 dimes in the first half, but he took on a larger scoring role coming out of halftime, scoring 19 of his game-high 33 points in the third frame. It was the third time this season that the sixth-year point guard scored 30-plus points in a game, and he was two rebounds shy from recording the second triple-double of his NBA career. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined, Pritchard is off to the best start of his career and is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 threes over 32.4 minutes per game.