Pritchard posted 27 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during the Celtics' 123-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.

Pritchard and Jaylen Brown each scored 14 points in the first half to help the Celtics keep pace with the Magic on Friday. Pritchard's five three-pointers is a season high and his most in a regular-season game since March 24 against the Kings. He opened the season connecting on just 18.0 percent of his three-point attempts on 7.1 3PA/G, but he has gone 11-for-25 (44.0 percent) over his last three outings while averaging 21.0 points over that span.