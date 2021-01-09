Pritchard scored 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes in a 116-107 win over Washington on Friday.

Pritchard replicated his December 27 performance where he made all three of his attempts from behind the arc, upping his three-point percentage to 47.8 percent on the season. The guard averages 11.6 points per game when playing 23 or more minutes as he's dove into minutes with Kemba Walker still absent. Pritchard has come into a significant bench role over the past few games, shooting 50.0 percent from the field during his 22.9 minutes per game in his rookie season.